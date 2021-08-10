Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $557,923.87 and approximately $39.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 81.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,384.95 or 0.99957956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.98 or 0.01041712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.94 or 0.00347856 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.46 or 0.00386434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

