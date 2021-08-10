Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.27. 5,252,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

