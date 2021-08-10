Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen Purchases 9,700 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 215,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

