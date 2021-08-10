LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LOGC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 80,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.16. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

