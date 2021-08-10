Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott Sells 5,119 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,730. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

