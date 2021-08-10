Steven D. Metzger Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 76,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

