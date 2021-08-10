Michael Jennings Buys 7,500 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 248,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
