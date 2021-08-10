Michael Jennings Buys 7,500 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 248,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

