Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. 271,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 0.42.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

