Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,391 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,301,000 after acquiring an additional 376,359 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.73. 9,965,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,759,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $529.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.