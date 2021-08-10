$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,747. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

