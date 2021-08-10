Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells $2,603,250.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.51. The company had a trading volume of 733,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 38,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

