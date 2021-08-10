Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 11,190 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 135,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399,666 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.