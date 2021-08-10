Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 11,190 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BCO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 135,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399,666 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.