Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

