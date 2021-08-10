Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson Sells 12,099 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Benedict Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herman Miller alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 296,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.