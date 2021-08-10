John T. Guthrie Sells 7,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SITE traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.10. The company had a trading volume of 204,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.