Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CSPR traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 3,605,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

CSPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

