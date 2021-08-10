AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.680 EPS.

Shares of AME traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.