The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

