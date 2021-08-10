Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,057,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 85,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 8,228,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,827,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

