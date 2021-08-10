Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 463,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. 9,758,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

