Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

BMY remained flat at $$67.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 370,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

