Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.