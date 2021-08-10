PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 1,897,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,759. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

