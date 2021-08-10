BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,848. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

