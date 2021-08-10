Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,209,229 shares of company stock worth $491,980,789 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

