nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.79 million-$611.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.56 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-$1.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

NVT traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 521,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,616. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,292,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

