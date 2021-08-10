$5.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. 5,117,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

