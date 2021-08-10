PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,455. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $814.59 million, a P/E ratio of -161.55 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

