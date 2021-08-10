Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 553,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 701,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,396. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

