PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61,510 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 736.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MSGN remained flat at $$14.17 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

