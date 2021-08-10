PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 1,759,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,887. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

