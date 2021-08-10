First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 545,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,286. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

