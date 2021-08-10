Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006650 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $1.62 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

