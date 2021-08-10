Lossless (LSS) Trading Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $638,433.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

