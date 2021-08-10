PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

MYD stock remained flat at $$15.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 35,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

