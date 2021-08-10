Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,026. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

