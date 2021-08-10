Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. 1,845,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,704. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $154.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

