PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Silicom worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 20.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 11,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

