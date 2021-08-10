PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 36,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,543. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

