IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.07.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,814. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.56.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

