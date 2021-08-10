Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 700,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.84%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

ETH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.