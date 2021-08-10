PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,703. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

