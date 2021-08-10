Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,938. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

