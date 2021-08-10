Infinitecoin Trading 28.9% Higher This Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $75.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

