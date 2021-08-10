Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.07

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

DPUKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

