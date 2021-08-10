George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.98

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.98 and last traded at $105.05, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.19.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

