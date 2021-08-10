HAPI (HAPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $45.49 or 0.00099759 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00851184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041532 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 341,929 coins and its circulating supply is 320,209 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

