Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

