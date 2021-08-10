Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ):

7/23/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.86. 583,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $190.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $44,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

