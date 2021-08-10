SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE: SNC):

8/3/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNC traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.12. 890,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,491. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$34.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

